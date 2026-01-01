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Bedworth Brass
Posted: 3-Jun-2026
Required:
Bedworth Brass (1st Section) require a talented and enthusiastic Principal Euphonium Player to join our hard working band. We are a friendly and sociable band and would love to welcome you into our banding family.
Contact:
Rehearsals are |Mondays and Wednesdays 7.45-9.45pm at Bedworth Ex-Servicemen's Club Sergeant Simon Valentine Way, Bedworth CV12 8JH. Close to J3 M6. Please apply in confidence to the Band Secretary using the following address: