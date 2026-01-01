              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 3-Jun-2026

Required:
The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Contact:
We rehearse at our purpose built bandroom in Rugby on Mondays and Fridays (7-45pm)
The bandroom is 10 minutes drive from M6 Junction 1, A45 and Rugby town centre.
Applications to

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 3-Jun-2026

Required:
The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Contact:
We rehearse at our purpose built bandroom in Rugby on Mondays and Fridays (7-45pm)
The bandroom is 10 minutes drive from M6 Junction 1, A45 and Rugby town centre.
Applications to

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
view all events »

What's on

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Yorkshire Imperial - Roger Webster & The Colne Valley Male Voice Choir

Saturday 6 June • St George's Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Ascot Brass - Vanguard Quartet from "Royal Harmonics"

Saturday 6 June • St Michael and All Angels Church St Michaels Green, Grenfell Road Beaconsfield HP9 2BP

Sherborne Town Band - Friends

Sunday 7 June • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - Take 5 Brass Quintet

Friday 12 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

June 3 • The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

June 3 • The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Bedworth Brass

June 3 • Bedworth Brass (1st Section) require a talented and enthusiastic Principal Euphonium Player to join our hard working band. We are a friendly and sociable band and would love to welcome you into our banding family.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top