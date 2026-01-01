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Crewe Brass

Posted: 5-Jun-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION PLAYERS (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass
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What's on

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Yorkshire Imperial - Roger Webster & The Colne Valley Male Voice Choir

Saturday 6 June • St George's Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Ascot Brass - Vanguard Quartet from "Royal Harmonics"

Saturday 6 June • St Michael and All Angels Church St Michaels Green, Grenfell Road Beaconsfield HP9 2BP

Sherborne Town Band - Friends

Sunday 7 June • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - Take 5 Brass Quintet

Friday 12 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Crewe Brass

June 5 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION PLAYERS (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Glossop Old Band

June 5 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

June 4 • BACK ROW CORNET 2nd/3rd cornet. . NEMBBA contest entered for 15 November. LBBA contest entered for 22 November. . Concert schedule planned in advance. Planned breaks .

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Pro Cards

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

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