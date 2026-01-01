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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-Jun-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm under the baton of our MD Jim Henson, at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 28-May-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, under the baton of MD Jim Henson, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 15-May-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for a soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! We rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle, under the baton of our superb MD, Jim Henson.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page.
Please contact us by email , Facebook Messenger, or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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Sunday 14 June • Venue-Mark Village Hall, Vole Road, Mark-TA9 4NY. . TA9 4NY

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Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

June 9 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. . We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm under the baton of our MD Jim Henson, at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Crewe Brass

June 5 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION PLAYERS (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Glossop Old Band

June 5 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history

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Pro Cards

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

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