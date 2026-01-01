              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 11-Jun-2026

Required:
We are currently looking for a flugel horn player to help complete our team. We are a 4th section contesting band, with a busy schedule of contests and engagements coming up throughout the year.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485.

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 11-Jun-2026

Required:
We would like to find a tenor trombone player, position negotiable, to fill a current vacancy we have. As a 4th section contesting band, we have a various programme of contests and engagements to fill this year, and keep us busy.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 11-Jun-2026

Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting band with a vacancy for a front row cornet player. Our diary is filling up with various engagements and contests for the year, so we are keen to fill the position.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson, If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485.

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Take 5 Brass Quintet

Friday 12 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Celebrating the Music of Malcolm Bennett

Sunday 14 June • Venue-Mark Village Hall, Vole Road, Mark-TA9 4NY. . TA9 4NY

Barnsley Brass - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 25 June • St Mary's Church. Church Street. Barnsley S70 2AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Royal Sackbut Collective

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

June 12 • Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director

Linthwaite Band

June 11 • We are currently looking for a flugel horn player to help complete our team. We are a 4th section contesting band, with a busy schedule of contests and engagements coming up throughout the year.

Linthwaite Band

June 11 • We would like to find a tenor trombone player, position negotiable, to fill a current vacancy we have. As a 4th section contesting band, we have a various programme of contests and engagements to fill this year, and keep us busy.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top