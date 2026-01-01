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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for a Bb TUBA player to join our friendly,enthusiastic,progressive 1st section band. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday and held in our own bandroom. We have a varied but realistic calendar planned with possible overseas trip in 2027

Contact:
Please make first contact via
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONIST (kit/tuned) to join us in an exciting time for this 1st Section band.We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up for each rehearsal)Good sensible book of concerts and contests possible foreign trip 2027

Contact:
Contact our sec via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

June 13 • We are looking for a Bb TUBA player to join our friendly,enthusiastic,progressive 1st section band.. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday and held in our own bandroom.. We have a varied but realistic calendar planned with possible overseas trip in 2027

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Pro Cards

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

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