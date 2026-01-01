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Cambrian Brass

Posted: 14-Jun-2026

Required:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.

Contact:
Our rehearsals are held on Friday evenings at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, starting at 7:30pm. For more information please contact

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 1-Jun-2026

Required:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.

Contact:
Our rehearsals are held on Friday evenings at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, starting at 7:30pm. For more information please contact

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Take 5 Brass Quintet

Friday 12 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Celebrating the Music of Malcolm Bennett

Sunday 14 June • Venue-Mark Village Hall, Vole Road, Mark-TA9 4NY. . TA9 4NY

Barnsley Brass - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 25 June • St Mary's Church. Church Street. Barnsley S70 2AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Royal Sackbut Collective

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Cambrian Brass

June 14 • We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.

Chinnor Silver

June 13 • We are looking for a Bb TUBA player to join our friendly,enthusiastic,progressive 1st section band.. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday and held in our own bandroom.. We have a varied but realistic calendar planned with possible overseas trip in 2027

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

June 12 • Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director

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Pro Cards

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

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