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Cambrian Brass

Posted: 14-Jun-2026

Required:

We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.



Contact:

Our rehearsals are held on Friday evenings at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, starting at 7:30pm. For more information please contact

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 1-Jun-2026

Required:

We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.



Contact:

Our rehearsals are held on Friday evenings at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, starting at 7:30pm. For more information please contact