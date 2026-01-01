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Cambrian Brass
Posted: 14-Jun-2026
Required:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.
Contact:
Our rehearsals are held on Friday evenings at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, starting at 7:30pm. For more information please contact
Cambrian Brass
Posted: 1-Jun-2026
Required:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.
Contact:
Our rehearsals are held on Friday evenings at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, starting at 7:30pm. For more information please contact