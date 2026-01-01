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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-Jun-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm under the baton of our MD Jim Henson, at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 28-May-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, under the baton of MD Jim Henson, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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What's on

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Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Royal Sackbut Collective

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Mossley Band

Sunday 28 June • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Thursday 2 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Harrogate Band

June 15 • After a fantastic result at the Wetherby Drovers Contest, The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete the team. Rehearsals Weds 8pm with occasional Sundays at our own bandroom with great transport links

Tintwistle Band

June 15 • We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled!. As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

Cambrian Brass

June 14 • We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.

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Pro Cards

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

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