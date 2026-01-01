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Harrogate Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2026

Required:

After a fantastic result at the Wetherby Drovers Contest, The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete the team. Rehearsals Weds 8pm with occasional Sundays at our own bandroom with great transport links



Contact:

Contact MD Craig Ratcliffe in confidence on or 07714555463

Harrogate Band

Posted: 19-May-2026

Required:

We are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete our team. Interesting mix of engagements and contests. Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm at our own bandroom located next to Hornbeam Park train station. Great transport links



Contact:

Get in touch in confidence with MD Craig Ratcliffe on 07714555463 or email