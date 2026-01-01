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Harrogate Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2026

Required:
After a fantastic result at the Wetherby Drovers Contest, The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete the team. Rehearsals Weds 8pm with occasional Sundays at our own bandroom with great transport links

Contact:
Contact MD Craig Ratcliffe in confidence on or 07714555463

  Map to bandroom   Harrogate Band

Harrogate Band

Posted: 19-May-2026

Required:
We are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete our team. Interesting mix of engagements and contests. Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm at our own bandroom located next to Hornbeam Park train station. Great transport links

Contact:
Get in touch in confidence with MD Craig Ratcliffe on 07714555463 or email

  Map to bandroom   Harrogate Band
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Vacancies

Harrogate Band

June 15 • After a fantastic result at the Wetherby Drovers Contest, The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete the team. Rehearsals Weds 8pm with occasional Sundays at our own bandroom with great transport links

Tintwistle Band

June 15 • We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled!. As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

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June 14 • We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.

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Pro Cards

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

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