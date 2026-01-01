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Harrogate Band
Posted: 15-Jun-2026
Required:
After a fantastic result at the Wetherby Drovers Contest, The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete the team. Rehearsals Weds 8pm with occasional Sundays at our own bandroom with great transport links
Contact:
Contact MD Craig Ratcliffe in confidence on or 07714555463
Harrogate Band
Posted: 19-May-2026
Required:
We are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete our team. Interesting mix of engagements and contests. Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm at our own bandroom located next to Hornbeam Park train station. Great transport links
Contact:
Get in touch in confidence with MD Craig Ratcliffe on 07714555463 or email