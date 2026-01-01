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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 17-Jun-2026

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Our COMMUNITY BAND meet again on Monday (22nd) and we welcome players of all standards to join us for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with Tea and cake and itâ€™s all free. Rehearsals are at 11am in our own bandroom playing with us does not effect your band.



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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Jun-2026

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We are looking for a Bb TUBA player to join our friendly,enthusiastic,progressive 1st section band. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday and held in our own bandroom. We have a varied but realistic calendar planned with possible overseas trip in 2027



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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

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We are looking for PERCUSSIONIST (kit/tuned) to join us in an exciting time for this 1st Section band.We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up for each rehearsal)Good sensible book of concerts and contests possible foreign trip 2027



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Contact our sec via for more details.

All enquiries in the strictest confidence