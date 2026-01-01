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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 17-Jun-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND meet again on Monday (22nd) and we welcome players of all standards to join us for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with Tea and cake and itâ€™s all free. Rehearsals are at 11am in our own bandroom playing with us does not effect your band.

Contact:
Contact for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for a Bb TUBA player to join our friendly,enthusiastic,progressive 1st section band. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday and held in our own bandroom. We have a varied but realistic calendar planned with possible overseas trip in 2027

Contact:
Please make first contact via
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONIST (kit/tuned) to join us in an exciting time for this 1st Section band.We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up for each rehearsal)Good sensible book of concerts and contests possible foreign trip 2027

Contact:
Contact our sec via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

June 17 • Our COMMUNITY BAND meet again on Monday (22nd) and we welcome players of all standards to join us for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with Tea and cake and itâ€™s all free.. Rehearsals are at 11am in our own bandroom playing with us does not effect your band.

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June 16 • Longridge Band invite applications for the positions of Flugel and Eb Bass.. We are a friendly and committed band that enjoys a great balance of concerts and contests throughout the year. A contribution to travel expenses are provided.

Harrogate Band

June 15 • After a fantastic result at the Wetherby Drovers Contest, The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete the team. Rehearsals Weds 8pm with occasional Sundays at our own bandroom with great transport links

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Pro Cards

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

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