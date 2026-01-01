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Darwen Brass

Posted: 22-Jun-2026

Required:

Darwen Brass have vacancies for 2nd Euph, and Bass, Bb and Eb.



Contact:

Apply in confidence to David W Ashworth at

Darwen Brass

Posted: 6-Jun-2026

Required:

DARWEN BRASS, under the diretion of David W Ashworth, are recruiting players. We require front row / repiano cornet, 2nd Horn and Eb or Bb Bass.



Contact:

Please reply in confidence by email, to

or telepone/message 07785 257129.

We are an extremely friendly group of musicians striving to improve.