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Darwen Brass

Posted: 22-Jun-2026

Required:
Darwen Brass have vacancies for 2nd Euph, and Bass, Bb and Eb.

Contact:
Apply in confidence to David W Ashworth at

  Map to bandroom   Darwen Brass

Darwen Brass

Posted: 6-Jun-2026

Required:
DARWEN BRASS, under the diretion of David W Ashworth, are recruiting players. We require front row / repiano cornet, 2nd Horn and Eb or Bb Bass.

Contact:
Please reply in confidence by email, to
or telepone/message 07785 257129.
We are an extremely friendly group of musicians striving to improve.

  Map to bandroom   Darwen Brass
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Vacancies

Darwen Brass

June 22 • Darwen Brass have vacancies for 2nd Euph, and Bass, Bb and Eb.

Alder Valley Brass

June 19 • Bb bass player. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a varied blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham, Surrey. Other enquiries welcome.

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June 17 • Our COMMUNITY BAND meet again on Monday (22nd) and we welcome players of all standards to join us for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with Tea and cake and itâ€™s all free.. Rehearsals are at 11am in our own bandroom playing with us does not effect your band.

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Pro Cards

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

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