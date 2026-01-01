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Darwen Brass
Posted: 22-Jun-2026
Required:
Darwen Brass have vacancies for 2nd Euph, and Bass, Bb and Eb.
Contact:
Apply in confidence to David W Ashworth at
Darwen Brass
Posted: 6-Jun-2026
Required:
DARWEN BRASS, under the diretion of David W Ashworth, are recruiting players. We require front row / repiano cornet, 2nd Horn and Eb or Bb Bass.
Contact:
Please reply in confidence by email, to
or telepone/message 07785 257129.
We are an extremely friendly group of musicians striving to improve.