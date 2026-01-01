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Lostock Hall Brass Band

Posted: 23-Jun-2026

Required:

Could you be the kit player to make our percussion team complete? We would love to hear from you.. with National Finals in September and promotion to the North West 1st Section from January 2027 there is so much to look forward too



Contact:

Please email in confidence our Chairman Martin Walker at , or call Martin for chat/more details on 07768 856790. Rehearsals Tuesday and Friday 8pm-10pm

Lostock Hall Brass Band

Posted: 23-Jun-2026

Required:

Lostock Hall Memorial Brass Band, 2026 North West 2nd Section champions, seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. National Finals in September and Promotion to the 1st Section in 2027



Contact:

Please email in confidence our Chairman Martin Walker at , or call Martin for chat/more details on 07768 856790. Rehearsals Tuesday and Friday 8pm-10pm

Closing date for applications is 6pm on Tuesday 30th June 2026