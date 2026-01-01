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Lostock Hall Brass Band

Posted: 23-Jun-2026

Required:
Could you be the kit player to make our percussion team complete? We would love to hear from you.. with National Finals in September and promotion to the North West 1st Section from January 2027 there is so much to look forward too

Contact:
Please email in confidence our Chairman Martin Walker at , or call Martin for chat/more details on 07768 856790. Rehearsals Tuesday and Friday 8pm-10pm

  Map to bandroom   Lostock Hall Brass Band

Lostock Hall Brass Band

Posted: 23-Jun-2026

Required:
Lostock Hall Memorial Brass Band, 2026 North West 2nd Section champions, seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. National Finals in September and Promotion to the 1st Section in 2027

Contact:
Please email in confidence our Chairman Martin Walker at , or call Martin for chat/more details on 07768 856790. Rehearsals Tuesday and Friday 8pm-10pm
Closing date for applications is 6pm on Tuesday 30th June 2026

  Map to bandroom   Lostock Hall Brass Band
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Vacancies

Lostock Hall Brass Band

June 23 • Could you be the kit player to make our percussion team complete? . We would love to hear from you.. with National Finals in September and promotion to the North West 1st Section from January 2027 there is so much to look forward too .

Lostock Hall Brass Band

June 23 • Lostock Hall Memorial Brass Band, 2026 North West 2nd Section champions, seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. . National Finals in September and Promotion to the 1st Section in 2027

Darwen Brass

June 22 • Darwen Brass have vacancies for 2nd Euph, and Bass, Bb and Eb.

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Pro Cards

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

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