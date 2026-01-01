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East London Brass

Posted: 26-Jun-2026

Required:
Percussionist: ELB is looking for a talented percussionist to join our existing section. Weâ€™re an ambitious band with an exciting programme and plenty to look forward to in the second half of the year.

Contact:
If you're keen to be part of a committed and welcoming ensemble, we'd love to hear from you.

Applications in confidence to

Rehearsals: Thursday evenings in Walthamstow 7:45pm-10pm

  Map to bandroom   East London Brass

East London Brass

Posted: 1-Jun-2026

Required:
Solo Cornet : fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a solo cornet player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.

Contact:
Applications in confidence to

Rehearsals: Thursday evenings in Walthamstow 7:45pm-10pm

  Map to bandroom   East London Brass
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Sunday 28 June • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

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Vacancies

East London Brass

June 26 • Percussionist: ELB is looking for a talented percussionist to join our existing section. Weâ€™re an ambitious band with an exciting programme and plenty to look forward to in the second half of the year.

Lostock Hall Brass Band

June 23 • Could you be the kit player to make our percussion team complete? . We would love to hear from you.. with National Finals in September and promotion to the North West 1st Section from January 2027 there is so much to look forward too .

Lostock Hall Brass Band

June 23 • Lostock Hall Memorial Brass Band, 2026 North West 2nd Section champions, seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. . National Finals in September and Promotion to the 1st Section in 2027

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Pro Cards

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

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