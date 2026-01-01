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East London Brass
Posted: 26-Jun-2026
Required:
Percussionist: ELB is looking for a talented percussionist to join our existing section. Weâ€™re an ambitious band with an exciting programme and plenty to look forward to in the second half of the year.
Contact:
If you're keen to be part of a committed and welcoming ensemble, we'd love to hear from you.
Applications in confidence to
Rehearsals: Thursday evenings in Walthamstow 7:45pm-10pmMap to bandroom East London Brass
East London Brass
Posted: 1-Jun-2026
Required:
Solo Cornet : fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a solo cornet player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.
Contact:
Applications in confidence to
Rehearsals: Thursday evenings in Walthamstow 7:45pm-10pmMap to bandroom East London Brass