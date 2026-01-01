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Chinnor Silver
Posted: 27-Jun-2026
Required:
We are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join our friendly ambitious 1st Section band. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom We have a good and varied diary of concerts, contests and a trip aboard planned for 2027
Contact:
First contact via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 13-Jun-2026
Required:
We are looking for a Bb TUBA player to join our friendly,enthusiastic,progressive 1st section band. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday and held in our own bandroom. We have a varied but realistic calendar planned with possible overseas trip in 2027
Contact:
Please make first contact via
All enquiries in the strictest confidence
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 2-Jun-2026
Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONIST (kit/tuned) to join us in an exciting time for this 1st Section band.We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up for each rehearsal)Good sensible book of concerts and contests possible foreign trip 2027
Contact:
Contact our sec via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence