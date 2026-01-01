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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join our friendly ambitious 1st Section band. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom We have a good and varied diary of concerts, contests and a trip aboard planned for 2027

Contact:
First contact via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for a Bb TUBA player to join our friendly,enthusiastic,progressive 1st section band. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday and held in our own bandroom. We have a varied but realistic calendar planned with possible overseas trip in 2027

Contact:
Please make first contact via
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONIST (kit/tuned) to join us in an exciting time for this 1st Section band.We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up for each rehearsal)Good sensible book of concerts and contests possible foreign trip 2027

Contact:
Contact our sec via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

June 27 • We are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join our friendly ambitious 1st Section band.. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom . We have a good and varied diary of concerts, contests and a trip aboard planned for 2027

East London Brass

June 26 • Percussionist: ELB is looking for a talented percussionist to join our existing section. Weâ€™re an ambitious band with an exciting programme and plenty to look forward to in the second half of the year.

Lostock Hall Brass Band

June 23 • Could you be the kit player to make our percussion team complete? . We would love to hear from you.. with National Finals in September and promotion to the North West 1st Section from January 2027 there is so much to look forward too .

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Pro Cards

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

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