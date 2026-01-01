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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2026

Required:

We are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team.As a second section band we rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle,under the baton of MD Jim Henson. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.



Contact:

For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, or email us at .

Or come along to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2026

Required:

We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.



Contact:

For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-Jun-2026

Required:

Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm under the baton of our MD Jim Henson, at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.



Contact:

For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!