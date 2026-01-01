1 to 3 of 3
Tintwistle Band
Posted: 29-Jun-2026
Required:
We are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team.As a second section band we rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle,under the baton of MD Jim Henson. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, or email us at .
Or come along to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!
Tintwistle Band
Posted: 15-Jun-2026
Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!
Tintwistle Band
Posted: 9-Jun-2026
Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm under the baton of our MD Jim Henson, at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!