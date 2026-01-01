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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team.As a second section band we rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle,under the baton of MD Jim Henson. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, or email us at .
Or come along to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-Jun-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm under the baton of our MD Jim Henson, at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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Vacancies

Ashington Colliery Band

June 29 • Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. . We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth.. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

Tintwistle Band

June 29 • We are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team.As a second section band we rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle,under the baton of MD Jim Henson. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Enderby Band

June 28 • Midlands Championship section band seeks: 2 x cornet (positions negotiable), 1 x Eb bass, and percussionists.. . Enderby are a sociable, hardworking band with a balanced diary of concerts, contests, and social events.

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Pro Cards

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

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