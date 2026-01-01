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Ashington Colliery Band
Posted: 29-Jun-2026
Required:
Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.
Contact:
If you're interested in joining a welcoming band with a strong community spirit, we'd love to hear from you.
Please feel free to contact our Band Manager Daryl at
You can find us on most Social Media platforms.