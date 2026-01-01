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Ashington Colliery Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2026

Required:
Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

Contact:
If you're interested in joining a welcoming band with a strong community spirit, we'd love to hear from you.
Please feel free to contact our Band Manager Daryl at
You can find us on most Social Media platforms.

  Map to bandroom   Ashington Colliery Band
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Vacancies

Ashington Colliery Band

June 29 • Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. . We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth.. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

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Pro Cards

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

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