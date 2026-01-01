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Marconi Brass
Posted: 29-Jun-2026
Required:
Marconi Brass are looking for a Bb Bass to join our friendly, ambitious brass band. Currently in the 2nd Section, working towards promotion to the 1st section under our new Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. We have a busy calendar of events.
Contact:
Contact:
We rehearse Monday evenings 8pm-10pm at Holcombe Hockey Club, Rochester, Kent.
All enquiries welcome to:
or calling 07460 493932
Marconi Brass
Posted: 14-Jun-2026
Required:
Marconi Brass are looking for a Front Row Cornet to join our friendly, ambitious brass band. Currently in the 2nd Section, working towards promotion to the 1st section under our new Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. We have a busy calendar of events.
Contact:
We rehearse Monday evenings 8pm-10pm at Holcombe Hockey Club, Rochester, Kent.
All enquiries welcome to:
or calling 07460 493932