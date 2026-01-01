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Marconi Brass

Posted: 29-Jun-2026

Required:
Marconi Brass are looking for a Bb Bass to join our friendly, ambitious brass band. Currently in the 2nd Section, working towards promotion to the 1st section under our new Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. We have a busy calendar of events.

Contact:
Contact:
We rehearse Monday evenings 8pm-10pm at Holcombe Hockey Club, Rochester, Kent.
All enquiries welcome to:
or calling 07460 493932

  Marconi Brass

Marconi Brass

Posted: 14-Jun-2026

Required:
Marconi Brass are looking for a Front Row Cornet to join our friendly, ambitious brass band. Currently in the 2nd Section, working towards promotion to the 1st section under our new Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. We have a busy calendar of events.

Contact:
We rehearse Monday evenings 8pm-10pm at Holcombe Hockey Club, Rochester, Kent.
All enquiries welcome to:
or calling 07460 493932

  Marconi Brass
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Thursday 2 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Squadronaires

Friday 3 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Brass - Living Lines

Sunday 5 July • St Saviour's, Pimlico, St.George's Square, Pimlico, London SW1V 3QW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 July • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church Street. London SE10 9BJ

Regent Brass - Brass on the Grass

Wednesday 22 July • The College Garden, Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, London SW1P 3PA

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Vacancies

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

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Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

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