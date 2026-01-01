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Cambrian Brass

Posted: 29-Jun-2026

Required:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.

Contact:
Our rehearsals are held on Friday evenings at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, starting at 7:30pm. For more information please contact

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 14-Jun-2026

Required:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.

Contact:
Our rehearsals are held on Friday evenings at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, starting at 7:30pm. For more information please contact

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass
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What's on

Barnsley Brass - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 25 June • St Mary's Church. Church Street. Barnsley S70 2AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Royal Sackbut Collective

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Mossley Band

Sunday 28 June • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Thursday 2 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Marconi Brass

June 30 • We are a friendly, ambitious Second Section band in Rochester, aiming for promotion to the First Section under MD Jonathan Crowhurst. We have a busy concert calendar across Kent and are seeking a BBb Bass and two Cornet players (positions negotiable).

Cambrian Brass

June 29 • We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.

Hucknall and Linby Mining Community Brass Band

June 29 • PERCUSSIONIST: DRUM KIT - Nottinghamshire based 1st section band. We are a youthful, welcoming band and would love to hear from you. We rehearse Thursday evenings and have a well balanced schedule of concerts and competitions.

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Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

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