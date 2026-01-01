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Marconi Brass

Posted: 30-Jun-2026

Required:

We are a friendly, ambitious Second Section band in Rochester, aiming for promotion to the First Section under MD Jonathan Crowhurst. We have a busy concert calendar across Kent and are seeking a BBb Bass and two Cornet players (positions negotiable).



Contact:

Interested? Please get in touch to find out more. Email your interest to or telephone 07460 493932. We rehearse on Mondays from 20:00 to 22:00hrs. We look forward to welcoming you to our rehearsals soon!