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Marconi Brass
Posted: 30-Jun-2026
Required:
We are a friendly, ambitious Second Section band in Rochester, aiming for promotion to the First Section under MD Jonathan Crowhurst. We have a busy concert calendar across Kent and are seeking a BBb Bass and two Cornet players (positions negotiable).
Contact:
Interested? Please get in touch to find out more. Email your interest to or telephone 07460 493932. We rehearse on Mondays from 20:00 to 22:00hrs. We look forward to welcoming you to our rehearsals soon!