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Glossop Old Band
Posted: 1-Jul-2026
Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for kit and percussion players to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.
Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , or pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.
Glossop Old Band
Posted: 5-Jun-2026
Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history
Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.