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Glossop Old Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for kit and percussion players to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , or pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 5-Jun-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history

Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Thursday 2 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Squadronaires

Friday 3 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Brass - Living Lines

Sunday 5 July • St Saviour's, Pimlico, St.George's Square, Pimlico, London SW1V 3QW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 July • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church Street. London SE10 9BJ

Regent Brass - Brass on the Grass

Wednesday 22 July • The College Garden, Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, London SW1P 3PA

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Vacancies

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

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Pro Cards

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

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