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Crewe Brass
Posted: 1-Jul-2026
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 1-Jul-2026
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 1-Jul-2026
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 1-Jul-2026
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION PLAYERS (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071: