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Crewe Brass

Posted: 1-Jul-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 1-Jul-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 1-Jul-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 1-Jul-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION PLAYERS (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Thursday 2 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Squadronaires

Friday 3 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Brass - Living Lines

Sunday 5 July • St Saviour's, Pimlico, St.George's Square, Pimlico, London SW1V 3QW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 July • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church Street. London SE10 9BJ

Regent Brass - Brass on the Grass

Wednesday 22 July • The College Garden, Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, London SW1P 3PA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

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Pro Cards

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

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