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Cross Keys Silver Band

Posted: 2-Jul-2026

Required:

Solo Euphonium - With an array of concerts, contests and community engagements lined up for the remainder of 2026, we're looking to fill our Solo Euphonium seat. If you're the strong player that we're interested in, please get in touch.



Contact:

Contact if you're interested in this position.

Cross Keys Silver Band

Posted: 2-Jul-2026

Required:

Solo Horn - We're looking to recruit a new Solo Horn player to help shape the section in our 2nd section band in South Wales. We have an array of concerts, contests and community engagements lined up for the remainder of 2026.



Contact:

Contact if you're interested in this position.