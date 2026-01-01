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Cross Keys Silver Band

Posted: 2-Jul-2026

Required:
Solo Euphonium - With an array of concerts, contests and community engagements lined up for the remainder of 2026, we're looking to fill our Solo Euphonium seat. If you're the strong player that we're interested in, please get in touch.

Contact:
Contact if you're interested in this position.

  Map to bandroom   Cross Keys Silver Band

Cross Keys Silver Band

Posted: 2-Jul-2026

Required:
Solo Horn - We're looking to recruit a new Solo Horn player to help shape the section in our 2nd section band in South Wales. We have an array of concerts, contests and community engagements lined up for the remainder of 2026.

Contact:
Contact if you're interested in this position.

  Map to bandroom   Cross Keys Silver Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Thursday 2 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Squadronaires

Friday 3 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Brass - Living Lines

Sunday 5 July • St Saviour's, Pimlico, St.George's Square, Pimlico, London SW1V 3QW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 July • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church Street. London SE10 9BJ

Regent Brass - Brass on the Grass

Wednesday 22 July • The College Garden, Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, London SW1P 3PA

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Vacancies

Cross Keys Silver Band

July 2 • Solo Euphonium - With an array of concerts, contests and community engagements lined up for the remainder of 2026, we're looking to fill our Solo Euphonium seat. If you're the strong player that we're interested in, please get in touch.

Cross Keys Silver Band

July 2 • Solo Horn - We're looking to recruit a new Solo Horn player to help shape the section in our 2nd section band in South Wales. We have an array of concerts, contests and community engagements lined up for the remainder of 2026.

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

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Pro Cards

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

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