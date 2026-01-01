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Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 4-Jul-2026

Required:
The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Contact:
We rehearse at our purpose built bandroom in Rugby on Mondays and Fridays (7-45pm)
The bandroom is 10 minutes drive from M6 Junction 1, A45 and Rugby town centre.
Applications to

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 4-Jul-2026

Required:
The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Contact:
We rehearse at our purpose built bandroom in Rugby on Mondays and Fridays (7-45pm)
The bandroom is 10 minutes drive from M6 Junction 1, A45 and Rugby town centre.
Applications to


  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
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What's on

Regent Brass - Living Lines

Sunday 5 July • St Saviour's, Pimlico, St.George's Square, Pimlico, London SW1V 3QW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 July • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church Street. London SE10 9BJ

Regent Brass - Brass on the Grass

Wednesday 22 July • The College Garden, Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, London SW1P 3PA

Sherborne Town Band - Free Music in the park

Sunday 26 July • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

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Vacancies

Sherborne Town Band

July 5 • We have positions available for dedicated players on Euphonium, Cornet and Trombone in our fun, friendly Dorset based band.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

July 4 • The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

July 4 • The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

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