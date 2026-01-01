1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 14-Jul-2026
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on MONDAY 20th at 11 am in our bandroom. We would welcome players of all ages and abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal. Of course there is tea and cake !!! And you can even choose a piece to play
Contact:
Contact via for more details.
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 27-Jun-2026
Required:
We are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join our friendly ambitious 1st Section band. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom We have a good and varied diary of concerts, contests and a trip aboard planned for 2027
Contact:
First contact via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence