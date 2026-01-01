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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 14-Jul-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on MONDAY 20th at 11 am in our bandroom. We would welcome players of all ages and abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal. Of course there is tea and cake !!! And you can even choose a piece to play

Contact:
Contact via for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join our friendly ambitious 1st Section band. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom We have a good and varied diary of concerts, contests and a trip aboard planned for 2027

Contact:
First contact via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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What's on

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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

July 14 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on MONDAY 20th at 11 am in our bandroom.. We would welcome players of all ages and abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal.. Of course there is tea and cake !!!. And you can even choose a piece to play

Welwyn Garden City Band

July 13 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band. We currently have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player, a 2nd EUPHONIUM player and PERCUSSIONISTS. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Fulham Brass Band

July 7 • Principal Eb bass vacancy:. . Fulham Brass Band, under our inspirational new MD Alan Thomas, are looking for a top class Eb bass player to join us for the First Section National Finals in September and beyond as we seek promotion back to the Championship.

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Pro Cards

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

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