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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 16-Jul-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us, please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team.As a second section band we rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle,under the baton of MD Jim Henson. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, or email us at .
Or come along to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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What's on

Regent Brass - Brass on the Grass

Wednesday 22 July • The College Garden, Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, London SW1P 3PA

Sherborne Town Band - Free Music in the park

Sunday 26 July • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

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Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

July 16 • We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

City of Norwich Brass

July 16 • City of Norwich Brass seeks Front & Back Row Cornets, Solo Euphonium and EEb/BBb Basses. Join a friendly, ambitious band with a varied programme of concerts, contests and community performances. Rehearsals in Hethersett, Norwich.

Chinnor Silver

July 14 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on MONDAY 20th at 11 am in our bandroom.. We would welcome players of all ages and abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal.. Of course there is tea and cake !!!. And you can even choose a piece to play

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Pro Cards

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

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