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Chinnor Silver
Posted: 21-Jul-2026
Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join our ambitious,friendly and hard working 1st section band.Rehearsals are on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up and down) Good but realistic diary of concerts and contests including tour abroad in 2027.
Contact:
Apply first by emailing for more details.
All applications in strictest confidence
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 27-Jun-2026
Required:
We are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join our friendly ambitious 1st Section band. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom We have a good and varied diary of concerts, contests and a trip aboard planned for 2027
Contact:
First contact via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence