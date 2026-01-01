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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 21-Jul-2026

Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join our ambitious,friendly and hard working 1st section band.Rehearsals are on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up and down) Good but realistic diary of concerts and contests including tour abroad in 2027.

Contact:
Apply first by emailing for more details.
All applications in strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join our friendly ambitious 1st Section band. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom We have a good and varied diary of concerts, contests and a trip aboard planned for 2027

Contact:
First contact via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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What's on

Regent Brass - Brass on the Grass

Wednesday 22 July • The College Garden, Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, London SW1P 3PA

Sherborne Town Band - Free Music in the park

Sunday 26 July • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

July 21 • We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join our ambitious,friendly and hard working 1st section band.Rehearsals are on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up and down). Good but realistic diary of concerts and contests including tour abroad in 2027.

Tintwistle Band

July 16 • We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

City of Norwich Brass

July 16 • City of Norwich Brass seeks Front & Back Row Cornets, Solo Euphonium and EEb/BBb Basses. Join a friendly, ambitious band with a varied programme of concerts, contests and community performances. Rehearsals in Hethersett, Norwich.

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Pro Cards

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

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