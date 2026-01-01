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Ashington Colliery Band

Posted: 24-Jul-2026

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Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.



Contact:

If you're interested in joining a welcoming band with a strong community spirit, we'd love to hear from you.

Please feel free to contact our Band Manager Daryl at

You can find us on most Social Media platforms.