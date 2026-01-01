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Ashington Colliery Band

Posted: 24-Jul-2026

Required:
Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

Contact:
If you're interested in joining a welcoming band with a strong community spirit, we'd love to hear from you.
Please feel free to contact our Band Manager Daryl at
You can find us on most Social Media platforms.

  Map to bandroom   Ashington Colliery Band
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July 25 • are looking for a new MD to lead our friendly and committed band as we continue to build on our proud traditions and look towards an exciting future.If you enjoy helping musicians of all ages and abilities reach their potential,weâ€™d love to hear from you!

Ashington Colliery Band

July 24 • Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

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Pro Cards

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

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