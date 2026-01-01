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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 25-Jul-2026

Required:
are looking for a new MD to lead our friendly and committed band as we continue to build on our proud traditions and look towards an exciting future.If you enjoy helping musicians of all ages and abilities reach their potential,weâ€™d love to hear from you!

Contact:
Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.
To apply, please either: Send us a private message via our Facebook Messenger, or Email us at

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 16-Jul-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us, please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team.As a second section band we rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle,under the baton of MD Jim Henson. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, or email us at .
Or come along to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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What's on

Sherborne Town Band - Free Music in the park

Sunday 26 July • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

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Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

July 25 • are looking for a new MD to lead our friendly and committed band as we continue to build on our proud traditions and look towards an exciting future.If you enjoy helping musicians of all ages and abilities reach their potential,weâ€™d love to hear from you!

Ashington Colliery Band

July 24 • Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

Rushden Town Band

July 23 • Trombone and Bb bass positions available.

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Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

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