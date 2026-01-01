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Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 27-Jul-2026

Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band. We currently have vacancies for EEb and BBb BASS players and a 2nd EUPHONIUM player. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Contact:
If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Welwyn Garden City Band

Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 13-Jul-2026

Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band. We currently have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player, a 2nd EUPHONIUM player and PERCUSSIONISTS. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Contact:
If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Welwyn Garden City Band
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Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

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Vacancies

Welwyn Garden City Band

July 27 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band. We currently have vacancies for EEb and BBb BASS players and a 2nd EUPHONIUM player. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Tintwistle Band

July 25 • are looking for a new MD to lead our friendly and committed band as we continue to build on our proud traditions and look towards an exciting future.If you enjoy helping musicians of all ages and abilities reach their potential,weâ€™d love to hear from you!

Ashington Colliery Band

July 24 • Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

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Pro Cards

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

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