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Welwyn Garden City Band
Posted: 27-Jul-2026
Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band. We currently have vacancies for EEb and BBb BASS players and a 2nd EUPHONIUM player. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.
Contact:
If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at
Welwyn Garden City Band
Posted: 13-Jul-2026
Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band. We currently have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player, a 2nd EUPHONIUM player and PERCUSSIONISTS. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.
Contact:
If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at