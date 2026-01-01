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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Jul-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (3rd) at 11am in our bandroom. If your band is taking a summer break and you fancy keeping your lip in with a friendly,relaxed rehearsal come and join us.All abilities welcome and its all free with tea & cake.



Contact:

Contact via email for more details.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 21-Jul-2026

Required:

We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join our ambitious,friendly and hard working 1st section band.Rehearsals are on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up and down) Good but realistic diary of concerts and contests including tour abroad in 2027.



Contact:

Apply first by emailing for more details.

All applications in strictest confidence