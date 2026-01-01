              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Jul-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (3rd) at 11am in our bandroom. If your band is taking a summer break and you fancy keeping your lip in with a friendly,relaxed rehearsal come and join us.All abilities welcome and its all free with tea & cake.

Contact:
Contact via email for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 21-Jul-2026

Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join our ambitious,friendly and hard working 1st section band.Rehearsals are on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up and down) Good but realistic diary of concerts and contests including tour abroad in 2027.

Contact:
Apply first by emailing for more details.
All applications in strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Sherborne Town Band - Free Music in the park

Sunday 26 July • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to complete our horn section. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Chinnor Silver

July 28 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (3rd) at 11am in our bandroom.. If your band is taking a summer break and you fancy keeping your lip in with a friendly,relaxed rehearsal come and join us.All abilities welcome and its all free with tea & cake.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top