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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 28-Jul-2026

Required:

Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to complete our horn section. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.



Contact:

For more information about the band or to apply, please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, view and like our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, you would be made most welcome!

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 28-Jul-2026

Required:

Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.



Contact:

For more information about the band or to apply, please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, view and like our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, you would be made most welcome!

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 25-Jul-2026

Required:

are looking for a new MD to lead our friendly and committed band as we continue to build on our proud traditions and look towards an exciting future.If you enjoy helping musicians of all ages and abilities reach their potential,weâ€™d love to hear from you!



Contact:

Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

To apply, please either: Send us a private message via our Facebook Messenger, or Email us at

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 16-Jul-2026

Required:

We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.



Contact:

For more information about the band and to contact us, please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals you would be made most welcome!