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Alder Valley Brass

Posted: 4-Aug-2026

Required:
Alder Valley Brass, an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band seek a BBb bass . We rehearse Mon & Thu 8-10pm in Farnham. New MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks starts with us in September. Come and join the team!

Contact:
Please contact (in the strictest confidence) and arrange to come along for a blow and see what you think.

  Map to bandroom   Alder Valley Brass

Alder Valley Brass

Posted: 4-Aug-2026

Required:
Alder Valley Brass, an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band seek a BBb bass . We rehearse Mon & Thu 8-10pm in Farnham. New MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks starts with us in September. Come and join the team!

Contact:
Please contact (in the strictest confidence) and arrange to come along for a blow and see what you think.

  Map to bandroom   Alder Valley Brass
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What's on

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Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Wantage Silver Band

August 5 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking for a BACK ROW CORNET player to complete the band. As current Welsh Open Champions and being placed third in Stevenage, it's an exciting time to join the band with a fantastic schedule of concerts coming up.

Alder Valley Brass

August 4 • Alder Valley Brass, an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band seek a BBb bass . We rehearse Mon & Thu 8-10pm in Farnham. New MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks starts with us in September. Come and join the team!

Alder Valley Brass

August 4 • Alder Valley Brass, an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band seek a BBb bass . We rehearse Mon & Thu 8-10pm in Farnham. New MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks starts with us in September. Come and join the team!

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Pro Cards

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

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