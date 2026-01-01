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Alder Valley Brass
Posted: 4-Aug-2026
Required:
Alder Valley Brass, an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band seek a BBb bass . We rehearse Mon & Thu 8-10pm in Farnham. New MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks starts with us in September. Come and join the team!
Contact:
Please contact (in the strictest confidence) and arrange to come along for a blow and see what you think.
Alder Valley Brass
Posted: 4-Aug-2026
Required:
Alder Valley Brass, an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band seek a BBb bass . We rehearse Mon & Thu 8-10pm in Farnham. New MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks starts with us in September. Come and join the team!
Contact:
Please contact (in the strictest confidence) and arrange to come along for a blow and see what you think.