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Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 5-Aug-2026

Required:
Brunel Brass is looking for a SOLO HORN to complete the band. Challenging for promotion to the Championship Section in 2027 and achieving our highest ever result at the British Open Senior Trophy in 2026, it's an exciting time to join the band!

Contact:
Rehearsals take place at our own band hall in Swindon on Thursdays at 7:45pm. Please email or visit www.brunelbrass.co.uk/­get-in-touch to make enquiries in confidence. We look forward to hearing from you!

  Map to bandroom   Brunel Brass Organisation
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What's on

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

August 6 • The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

August 6 • The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Brunel Brass Organisation

August 5 • Brunel Brass is looking for a SOLO HORN to complete the band. Challenging for promotion to the Championship Section in 2027 and achieving our highest ever result at the British Open Senior Trophy in 2026, it's an exciting time to join the band!

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Pro Cards

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

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