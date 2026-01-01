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Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 5-Aug-2026

Required:

Brunel Brass is looking for a SOLO HORN to complete the band. Challenging for promotion to the Championship Section in 2027 and achieving our highest ever result at the British Open Senior Trophy in 2026, it's an exciting time to join the band!



Contact:

Rehearsals take place at our own band hall in Swindon on Thursdays at 7:45pm. Please email or visit www.brunelbrass.co.uk/­get-in-touch to make enquiries in confidence. We look forward to hearing from you!