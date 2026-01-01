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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 12-Aug-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND meets again on MONDAY (17th) in our bandroom at 11am We welcome players of all abilities who want a friendly relaxed rehearsal with tea and cake. Playing with us doesnâ€™t affect your own band itâ€™s just an extra blow.



Contact:

Contact for more details

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Aug-2026

Required:

OurCOMMU ITY BAND meets again on Monday 17th at 11am in our .bandroom. Why not join us for a relaxed friendly rehearsal where all abilities are welcome. There â€˜s tea and cake and. Itâ€™s all free. So join us this Monday.



Contact:

Contact via david.pegram60 @gmail.com for more details 0

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Aug-2026

Required:

We are looking for Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS to join our hardworking and friendly team.Good book of concerts and contests planned which includes a trip abroad in 2027. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.



Contact:

Contact the secretary via email for more details.

All conversations in the strictest confidence

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Jul-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (3rd) at 11am in our bandroom. If your band is taking a summer break and you fancy keeping your lip in with a friendly,relaxed rehearsal come and join us.All abilities welcome and its all free with tea & cake.



Contact:

Contact via email for more details.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 21-Jul-2026

Required:

We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join our ambitious,friendly and hard working 1st section band.Rehearsals are on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up and down) Good but realistic diary of concerts and contests including tour abroad in 2027.



Contact:

Apply first by emailing for more details.

All applications in strictest confidence