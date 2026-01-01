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Linthwaite Band
Posted: 12-Aug-2026
Required:
We are a welcoming 4th section band, looking for a kit player, to join our team. Our calendar has various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year, therefore we are keen to fill the position.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or ring Dan Sawyer on 07703495485
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 12-Aug-2026
Required:
We would like to find a tenor trombone player, position negotiable, to fill a current vacancy we have. As a 4th section contesting band, we have a varied programme of contests and engagements to fill this year, and keep us busy.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 12-Aug-2026
Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting band with a vacancy for a front row cornet player. We have various engagements and contests coming up, so we are keen to fill the position.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485