Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2026

Required:

We are a welcoming 4th section band, looking for a kit player, to join our team. Our calendar has various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year, therefore we are keen to fill the position.



Contact:

We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or ring Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2026

Required:

We would like to find a tenor trombone player, position negotiable, to fill a current vacancy we have. As a 4th section contesting band, we have a varied programme of contests and engagements to fill this year, and keep us busy.



Contact:

We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2026

Required:

We are a friendly 4th section contesting band with a vacancy for a front row cornet player. We have various engagements and contests coming up, so we are keen to fill the position.



Contact:

We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485