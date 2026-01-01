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Linthwaite Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2026

Required:
We are a welcoming 4th section band, looking for a kit player, to join our team. Our calendar has various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year, therefore we are keen to fill the position.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or ring Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2026

Required:
We would like to find a tenor trombone player, position negotiable, to fill a current vacancy we have. As a 4th section contesting band, we have a varied programme of contests and engagements to fill this year, and keep us busy.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2026

Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting band with a vacancy for a front row cornet player. We have various engagements and contests coming up, so we are keen to fill the position.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Duchess of Edinburgh String Orchestra

Friday 18 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Ashington Colliery Band

August 20 • Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

August 18 • Putney and Wimbledon Band are looking for a percussionist, ideally tune although the ability to play an anvil is an absolute must! We play exciting music with lots of percussion so there's plenty to keep you occupied.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

August 18 • Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band are looking for brass and percussion players to join their new concert band who will be making music for the good folk in London, without the pressure of contesting.

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Pro Cards

Jason M Smith


Band Trainer (Contest Preparation), Conductor

               

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