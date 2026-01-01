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Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 13-Aug-2026

Required:
Brunel Brass is looking for a BACK ROW CORNET to complete the band. Challenging for promotion to the Championship Section in 2027 and achieving our highest ever result at the British Open Senior Trophy in 2026, it's an exciting time to join the band!

Contact:
Rehearsals take place at our own band hall in Swindon on Thursdays at 7:45pm. Please email or visit www.brunelbrass.co.uk/­­get-in-touch to make enquiries in confidence. We look forward to hearing from you!

  Map to bandroom   Brunel Brass Organisation

Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 5-Aug-2026

Required:
Brunel Brass is looking for a SOLO HORN to complete the band. Challenging for promotion to the Championship Section in 2027 and achieving our highest ever result at the British Open Senior Trophy in 2026, it's an exciting time to join the band!

Contact:
Rehearsals take place at our own band hall in Swindon on Thursdays at 7:45pm. Please email or visit www.brunelbrass.co.uk/­get-in-touch to make enquiries in confidence. We look forward to hearing from you!

  Map to bandroom   Brunel Brass Organisation
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Vacancies

Brunel Brass Organisation

August 13 • Brunel Brass is looking for a BACK ROW CORNET to complete the band. Challenging for promotion to the Championship Section in 2027 and achieving our highest ever result at the British Open Senior Trophy in 2026, it's an exciting time to join the band!

Chinnor Silver

August 12 • Our COMMUNITY BAND meets again on MONDAY (17th) in our bandroom at 11am. We welcome players of all abilities who want a friendly relaxed rehearsal with tea and cake.. Playing with us doesnâ€™t affect your own band itâ€™s just an extra blow.

Chinnor Silver

August 11 • OurCOMMU ITY BAND meets again on Monday 17th at 11am in our .bandroom.. Why not join us for a relaxed friendly rehearsal where all abilities are welcome.. There â€˜s tea and cake and. Itâ€™s all free.. So join us this Monday..

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Pro Cards

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

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