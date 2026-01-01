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Marconi Brass

Posted: 15-Aug-2026

Required:
We are looking for a cornet to join our friendly, ambitious second section band under the baton of our Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. Based in Rochester, Kent, we rehearse on a Monday evening at Holcombe Hockey Club, 19:45-21:30

Contact:
Expressions of interest are welcome by contacting: 07460 483932 or emailing

We are within easy access of the M20 and M2

  Marconi Brass

Marconi Brass

Posted: 15-Aug-2026

Required:
We are looking for a Bb Bass to join our friendly, ambitious second section band under the baton of our Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. Based in Rochester, Kent, we rehearse on a Monday evening at Holcombe Hockey Club, 19:45-21:30

Contact:
Expressions of interest are welcome by contacting: 07460 483932 or emailing

We are within easy access of the M20 and M2

  Marconi Brass
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Vacancies

Marconi Brass

August 15 • We are looking for a cornet to join our friendly, ambitious second section band under the baton of our Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. Based in Rochester, Kent, we rehearse on a Monday evening at Holcombe Hockey Club, 19:45-21:30.

Marconi Brass

August 15 • We are looking for a Bb Bass to join our friendly, ambitious second section band under the baton of our Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. Based in Rochester, Kent, we rehearse on a Monday evening at Holcombe Hockey Club, 19:45-21:30

Waterbeach Brass

August 14 • Waterbeach Brass are a friendly and ambitious 2nd section band just north of Cambridge, looking for Tutti cornet, Eb bass and Tuned percussion to complete their lineup.. . Rehearsals on a Monday night- 7:45-10pm at Waterbeach Barracks.

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Pro Cards

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

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