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Marconi Brass
Posted: 15-Aug-2026
Required:
We are looking for a cornet to join our friendly, ambitious second section band under the baton of our Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. Based in Rochester, Kent, we rehearse on a Monday evening at Holcombe Hockey Club, 19:45-21:30
Contact:
Expressions of interest are welcome by contacting: 07460 483932 or emailing
We are within easy access of the M20 and M2Marconi Brass
Marconi Brass
Posted: 15-Aug-2026
Required:
We are looking for a Bb Bass to join our friendly, ambitious second section band under the baton of our Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. Based in Rochester, Kent, we rehearse on a Monday evening at Holcombe Hockey Club, 19:45-21:30
Contact:
Expressions of interest are welcome by contacting: 07460 483932 or emailing
We are within easy access of the M20 and M2Marconi Brass