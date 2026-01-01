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Marconi Brass

Posted: 15-Aug-2026

Required:

We are looking for a cornet to join our friendly, ambitious second section band under the baton of our Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. Based in Rochester, Kent, we rehearse on a Monday evening at Holcombe Hockey Club, 19:45-21:30



Contact:

Expressions of interest are welcome by contacting: 07460 483932 or emailing

We are within easy access of the M20 and M2

Marconi Brass

Posted: 15-Aug-2026

Required:

We are looking for a Bb Bass to join our friendly, ambitious second section band under the baton of our Musical Director, Jonathan Crowhurst. Based in Rochester, Kent, we rehearse on a Monday evening at Holcombe Hockey Club, 19:45-21:30



Contact:

Expressions of interest are welcome by contacting: 07460 483932 or emailing

We are within easy access of the M20 and M2