1 to 2 of 2
Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band
Posted: 18-Aug-2026
Required:
Putney and Wimbledon Band are looking for a percussionist, ideally tune although the ability to play an anvil is an absolute must! We play exciting music with lots of percussion so there's plenty to keep you occupied.
Contact:
We rehearse on Wed 19.30-21.45. Please message or Catherine on 07899066312
Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band
Posted: 18-Aug-2026
Required:
Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band are looking for brass and percussion players to join their new concert band who will be making music for the good folk in London, without the pressure of contesting.
Contact:
If you're new to music or coming back from a break please get in touch, we would love to hear from you. Rehearsals 18.30-19.30 on Wed. Contact or message Catherine 07899066312