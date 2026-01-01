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Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 18-Aug-2026

Required:
Putney and Wimbledon Band are looking for a percussionist, ideally tune although the ability to play an anvil is an absolute must! We play exciting music with lots of percussion so there's plenty to keep you occupied.

Contact:
We rehearse on Wed 19.30-21.45. Please message or Catherine on 07899066312

  Map to bandroom   Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 18-Aug-2026

Required:
Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band are looking for brass and percussion players to join their new concert band who will be making music for the good folk in London, without the pressure of contesting.

Contact:
If you're new to music or coming back from a break please get in touch, we would love to hear from you. Rehearsals 18.30-19.30 on Wed. Contact or message Catherine 07899066312

  Map to bandroom   Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band
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Vacancies

Ashington Colliery Band

August 20 • Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

August 18 • Putney and Wimbledon Band are looking for a percussionist, ideally tune although the ability to play an anvil is an absolute must! We play exciting music with lots of percussion so there's plenty to keep you occupied.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

August 18 • Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band are looking for brass and percussion players to join their new concert band who will be making music for the good folk in London, without the pressure of contesting.

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Pro Cards

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

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