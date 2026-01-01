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London Metropolitan Brass
Posted: 25-Aug-2026
Required:
Musical Director wanted for London Metropolitan Brass Senior Band. Thursday evenings in Hornsey (N8). Friendly, non-contesting band of 25+ experienced players who play a mixture of events including formal concerts and community events.
Contact:
If you would like to apply or request more information, please contact our Secretary Alex Jones either on 07531 580533 or .
The deadline for applications is 9pm on Friday 11th September.Map to bandroom London Metropolitan Brass