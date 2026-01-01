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London Metropolitan Brass

Posted: 25-Aug-2026

Required:
Musical Director wanted for London Metropolitan Brass Senior Band. Thursday evenings in Hornsey (N8). Friendly, non-contesting band of 25+ experienced players who play a mixture of events including formal concerts and community events.

Contact:
If you would like to apply or request more information, please contact our Secretary Alex Jones either on 07531 580533 or .

The deadline for applications is 9pm on Friday 11th September.

  Map to bandroom   London Metropolitan Brass
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Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

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Friday 18 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 29 • Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for: . . Solo Cornet. Soprano Cornet. 2/3 Cornet. .

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 29 • Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for: . Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 29 • Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. . 1st Horn . 2nd Baritone . .

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Pro Cards

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

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