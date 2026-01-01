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Chinnor Silver
Posted: 26-Aug-2026
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Tuesday (1st) in our bandroom at 11am Why not come along for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with cake/coffee and itâ€™s all free. We welcome players of all abilities and blowing with us doesnâ€™t affect your No1 band.
Contact:
Contact for more details
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 11-Aug-2026
Required:
OurCOMMU ITY BAND meets again on Monday 17th at 11am in our .bandroom. Why not join us for a relaxed friendly rehearsal where all abilities are welcome. There â€˜s tea and cake and. Itâ€™s all free. So join us this Monday.
Contact:
Contact via david.pegram60 @gmail.com for more details 0
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 11-Aug-2026
Required:
We are looking for Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS to join our hardworking and friendly team.Good book of concerts and contests planned which includes a trip abroad in 2027. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.
Contact:
Contact the secretary via email for more details.
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