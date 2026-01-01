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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 26-Aug-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Tuesday (1st) in our bandroom at 11am Why not come along for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with cake/coffee and itâ€™s all free. We welcome players of all abilities and blowing with us doesnâ€™t affect your No1 band.

Contact:
Contact for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Aug-2026

Required:
OurCOMMU ITY BAND meets again on Monday 17th at 11am in our .bandroom. Why not join us for a relaxed friendly rehearsal where all abilities are welcome. There â€˜s tea and cake and. Itâ€™s all free. So join us this Monday.

Contact:
Contact via david.pegram60 @gmail.com for more details 0

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Aug-2026

Required:
We are looking for Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS to join our hardworking and friendly team.Good book of concerts and contests planned which includes a trip abroad in 2027. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.

Contact:
Contact the secretary via email for more details.
All conversations in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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What's on

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Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

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Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Duchess of Edinburgh String Orchestra

Friday 18 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

August 26 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Tuesday (1st) in our bandroom at 11am. Why not come along for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with cake/coffee and itâ€™s all free.. We welcome players of all abilities and blowing with us doesnâ€™t affect your No1 band.

Wantage Silver Band

August 22 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for a SOLO HORN and PERCUSSIONIST. Under the direction of our dynamic and inspiring MD Daniel Hall. This year we achieved 3rd at the L&SC regionals. We rehearse Tue & Fri 7:30pm- 9:30pm in our own bandhall

Ashington Colliery Band

August 20 • Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

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Pro Cards

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

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