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Tintwistle Band
Posted: 11-Sep-2026
Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please:-
visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page,
email us at ,
or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!