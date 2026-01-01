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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 12-Sep-2026

Required:
We are looking for a repiano cornet player to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, performing a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 11-Sep-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please:-
visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page,
email us at ,
or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

September 12 • We are looking for a repiano cornet player to help complete the team.. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, performing a variety of concerts all year round.

Tintwistle Band

September 11 • We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! . As a second section band, we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.

Brunel Brass Organisation

September 11 • Brunel Brass is looking for a BACK ROW CORNET to complete the band. Challenging for promotion to the Championship Section in 2027 and achieving our highest ever result at the British Open Senior Trophy in 2026,

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Pro Cards

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

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