Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Sep-2026

Required:

Required: An Assistant Principal Cornet. A rare opportunity exists to join our Solo cornet bench and fill this crucial seat. We are an ambitious and friendly 1st section band who rehearse in our own bandroom in Chinnor on Wednesday evenings.



Contact:

We have an excellent diary of contests and bookings as well as a tour to Belgium in 2027. This is a great opportunity for a quality player to join us.Please contact or call 07368 286211 all enquiries in STRICT CONFIDENCE

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 8-Sep-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (14th) at 11am in our bandroom. We welcome players of all abilities who wish to join us in a relaxed friendly rehearsal. It also involves tea and cake and its free to all.



Contact:

Email for more details