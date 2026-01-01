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Birchwood Community Brass Band

Posted: 14-Sep-2026

Required:
Due to retirement, Birchwood Community Brass Band requires the services of a new MD. We are a friendly Warrington based noncontesting band and training band of mixed ability looking for an MD to continue the musical development of both groups.

Contact:
Contact Andrew on for further details.
Rehearsals Wednesdays at St Elphins Community Centre WA1 2EG.
Training band 6.00pm to 6.45pmMain band 7.00pm to 8.45pm
The position can be main band only if that is the preferred option.

  Map to bandroom   Birchwood Community Brass Band
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Birchwood Community Brass Band

September 14 • Due to retirement, Birchwood Community Brass Band requires the services of a new MD. We are a friendly Warrington based noncontesting band and training band of mixed ability looking for an MD to continue the musical development of both groups.

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Pro Cards

Darron Cleary-McHarg

MISM
Composer, Arranger & Music Educator

               

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