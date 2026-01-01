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Birchwood Community Brass Band
Posted: 14-Sep-2026
Required:
Due to retirement, Birchwood Community Brass Band requires the services of a new MD. We are a friendly Warrington based noncontesting band and training band of mixed ability looking for an MD to continue the musical development of both groups.
Contact:
Contact Andrew on for further details.
Rehearsals Wednesdays at St Elphins Community Centre WA1 2EG.
Training band 6.00pm to 6.45pmMain band 7.00pm to 8.45pm
The position can be main band only if that is the preferred option.