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Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 14-Sep-2026

Required:

The band, under the musical direction of Jack Fisher, require a percussionist. Rehearsing in our own purpose built band hall, with a wide array of percussion instruments permanently set-up, have a growing schedule of concerts, contests and social events.



Contact:

Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday (7-45pm to 9-30pm) with the band hall having easy access from the M1, M6 and A45 by road and Rugby railway station (Euston to Birmingham line).

Applications should be sent to

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 14-Sep-2026

Required:

The band, under the musical direction of Jack Fisher, require an Eb bass player. Rehearsing in our own purpose built band hall in Rugby, the band has a growing schedule of concerts and contests as well as social events.



Contact:

Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday (7-45pm to 9-30pm) with the band hall having easy access from the M1, M6 and A45 by road and Rugby railway station (Euston to Birmingham line).

Applications should be sent to