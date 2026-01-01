              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 14-Sep-2026

Required:
The band, under the musical direction of Jack Fisher, require a percussionist. Rehearsing in our own purpose built band hall, with a wide array of percussion instruments permanently set-up, have a growing schedule of concerts, contests and social events.

Contact:
Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday (7-45pm to 9-30pm) with the band hall having easy access from the M1, M6 and A45 by road and Rugby railway station (Euston to Birmingham line).
Applications should be sent to

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 14-Sep-2026

Required:
The band, under the musical direction of Jack Fisher, require an Eb bass player. Rehearsing in our own purpose built band hall in Rugby, the band has a growing schedule of concerts and contests as well as social events.

Contact:
Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday (7-45pm to 9-30pm) with the band hall having easy access from the M1, M6 and A45 by road and Rugby railway station (Euston to Birmingham line).
Applications should be sent to

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
view all events »

What's on

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Duchess of Edinburgh String Orchestra

Friday 18 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Eagle Brass

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

September 14 • The band, under the musical direction of Jack Fisher, require a percussionist. Rehearsing in our own purpose built band hall, with a wide array of percussion instruments permanently set-up, have a growing schedule of concerts, contests and social events.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

September 14 • The band, under the musical direction of Jack Fisher, require an Eb bass player. Rehearsing in our own purpose built band hall in Rugby, the band has a growing schedule of concerts and contests as well as social events.

Birchwood Community Brass Band

September 14 • Due to retirement, Birchwood Community Brass Band requires the services of a new MD. We are a friendly Warrington based noncontesting band and training band of mixed ability looking for an MD to continue the musical development of both groups.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top