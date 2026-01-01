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Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band
Posted: 15-Sep-2026
Required:
BBb Bass - We're a First Section band, looking for a BBb Bass with the musical ability and commitment to perform at that level. Are you the rock solid foundation, to compliment our amazing Bass team?
Contact:
You can email us at with your details and our MD is happy to get back to you.
Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band
Posted: 15-Sep-2026
Required:
Principle Euphonium - We are looking for an accomplished soloist within Wokingham and surrounding areas, with the confidence and expression to take on the bands prominent Euphonium features and solos. If this is you, please get in touch.
Contact:
You can email us at with your contact details and the MD is happy to get in touch.